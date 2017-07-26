20-Year-Old Man Kidnapped Near Mebane Walmart: Deputies

Alejandro Gonzales Photo: Alamance County Sheriff's Department

MEBANE, NC - A 20-year-old man is missing after deputies say he was taken by three men near the Walmart in Mebane Tuesday night.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, Alejandro Gonzales was driving with two passengers in a Nissan, across from Walmart on Mebane Oakes Road.

The three people in the Nissan were taken at gunpoint by three other men. Gonzales was taken to a different car while the other two were returned to the Nissan.

Deputies said one of the three suspects drove two of the victims to a location in Mebane and let them free, but drove away with the Nissan.

Gonzales has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday night. Gonzales, who goes by Alex, is 5'11"and has black hair and brown eyes.

The stolen Nissan was a silver 2004 Maxima with four doors. Gonzales friends say it is in "rough condition" and has a NC registration of SXC-9859.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300.

