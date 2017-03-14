200 lbs. of High-Grade Medical Marijuana Found in Greensboro Warehouse: Sheriff

200 pounds of pot seized from warehouse in Greensboro (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies found 200 pounds of high-grade medical marijuana in a wooden crate at a warehouse in Greensboro.





Lamerrick Deshon Dalton and Anthony Eugene Attaway were arrested and charged for trafficking marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

The sheriff's office, NC State Highway Patrol, and Kernersville Police Department began the investigation on March 6.

The pot was packaged in eight large bails inside a crate in a warehouse on Broome Road.

