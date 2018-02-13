2nd Suspect Arrested in 'The Hook' Homicide

Prince McDonald (Photo: WSPD, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say the second suspect in a deadly shooting at a sweepstakes business has been arrested.

State marshals and the High Point Police department apprehended Prince McDonald at his home in High Point. He is charged with murder, first degree kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The murder happened back in December at 'The Hook' in Winston-Salem.

Police say an employee named Albert Fitzbugh Haskins Jr. was found dead from a gunshot.

Police have also charged Demetrius Lamont Gainey with murder. He was arrested a little over a week after the crime happened.

