HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The second suspect in a High Point shooting that killed someone has turned himself in.
High Point Police say Wayland M. Smith turned himself in on Saturday. He is charged with first degree murder and is in jail with no bond.
The triple-shooting happened Thursday on Paramount Street. One man died and two others are recovering in the hospital.
On Friday, police and the Marshals Fugitive Task force arrested another person suspected in the shooting. Police say Unique A. McQueen is also charged with first degree murder.
US Marshals are still searching for one more suspect - Devonte M. Flowers is wanted for first degree murder.
