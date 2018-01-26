WFMY
3 Arrested In NC After Meth Lab Discovered

Staff , WVEC 11:10 PM. EST January 26, 2018

PENDLETON, N.C.--North Carolina deputies said three people are facing charges after a meth lab was discovered in a Northampton County home.

Cody Beaumont, Lawrence Grant, and Linda Tomlin are each facing one count of manufacturing methamphetamine, four counts possession of a precursor chemical with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, and one count of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle place with controlled substance.

The Northampton County Sheriff's Office said the illegal drug operation was broken up by the tri-county Down East Drug Task Force.

