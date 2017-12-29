3 Arrested After Several Break-ins at Reidsville Homes, Schools, and a Church

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Three people were arrested in connection with several break-ins across Reidsville.
Reidsville Police say Jonathan David Tomaro, Paul Ryan Bolen, and Zachary Alexander Perdue are accused of break-ins at local homes, two schools, a church and a local golf course.
Investigators say a traffic stop and surveillance footage led to the arrests, and more arrests are expected.
Police say the investigation solved a total of seven breaking and entering cases.
Jonathan David Tomaro
- 2 counts of felony breaking and entering
- 2 counts of felony larceny after B&E and possession of burglary tools
- $2,500 secured bond
Paul Ryan Bolen
- 3 counts of breaking and entering
- 2 counts of larceny after B&E
- 2 counts of felony larceny
- $30,000 secured bond
Zachary Alexander Perdue
- felony breaking and entering
- felony larceny after B&E
- 2 counts of felony larceny
- $5,000 secured bond
