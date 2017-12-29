WFMY
3 Arrested After Several Break-ins at Reidsville Homes, Schools, and a Church

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:35 PM. EST December 29, 2017

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Three people were arrested in connection with several break-ins across Reidsville. 

Reidsville Police say Jonathan David Tomaro, Paul Ryan Bolen, and Zachary Alexander Perdue are accused of break-ins at local homes, two schools, a church and a local golf course. 

Investigators say a traffic stop and surveillance footage led to the arrests, and more arrests are expected. 

Police say the investigation solved a total of seven breaking and entering cases. 

Jonathan David Tomaro 

  • 2 counts of felony breaking and entering
  • 2 counts of felony larceny after B&E and possession of burglary tools
  • $2,500 secured bond

Paul Ryan Bolen

  • 3 counts of breaking and entering
  • 2 counts of larceny after B&E
  • 2 counts of felony larceny 
  • $30,000 secured bond

Zachary Alexander Perdue

  • felony breaking and entering
  • felony larceny after B&E
  • 2 counts of felony larceny
  • $5,000 secured bond

