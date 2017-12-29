3 Arrested After Several Break-ins at Reidsville Homes, Schools, and a Church

Left to right: Jonathan David Tomaro, Paul Ryan Bolen, Zachary Alexander Perdue (Photo: Custom)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Three people were arrested in connection with several break-ins across Reidsville.

Reidsville Police say Jonathan David Tomaro, Paul Ryan Bolen, and Zachary Alexander Perdue are accused of break-ins at local homes, two schools, a church and a local golf course.

Investigators say a traffic stop and surveillance footage led to the arrests, and more arrests are expected.

Police say the investigation solved a total of seven breaking and entering cases.

Jonathan David Tomaro

2 counts of felony breaking and entering

2 counts of felony larceny after B&E and possession of burglary tools

$2,500 secured bond

Paul Ryan Bolen

3 counts of breaking and entering

2 counts of larceny after B&E

2 counts of felony larceny

$30,000 secured bond

Zachary Alexander Perdue

felony breaking and entering

felony larceny after B&E

2 counts of felony larceny

$5,000 secured bond

