3 Arrested For Selling Heroin, Cocaine In High Point

Left to right: Sandy Boyd, Marcus Hunter, Christopher Ervin (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Three men associated with violent crime in High Point were arrested on drug charges, High Point Police said Friday.

High Point Police say the arrests are the first three targeted at putting a stop to violent crime associated with illegal drugs.

Marcus Lakeith Hunter and Christopher Jonta Ervin were charged with possession with intent to sell heroin.

Sandy Keith Boyd was charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine.

Police say all three men have convictions and pending cases for charges ranging from attempted murder to felony drug offenses.

