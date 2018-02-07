3 Arrested in Heroin Investigation in Reidsville: Police

Left to right: Derrick Mickey Williams, Tari Frances Galloway, Felicia Diane Jackson (Photo: Reidsville Police, Custom)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Two more people have been arrested in an on-going heroin investigation in Reidsville.

Reidsville Police arrested Tari Frances Galloway and Felicia Diane Jackson on Monday.

Tari Galloway is charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell cocaine, felony child abuse, altering or destroying criminal evidence, and obstructing justice. She was given a $60,000 secured bond.

Felicia Jackson was charged with altering or destroying criminal evidence and obstructing justice. She was given a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Days earlier, Reidsville Police arrested Derrick Mickey Williams. He was initially charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell cocaine, and misdemeanor child abuse. He now faces additional charges of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance and altering or destroying criminal evidence.

