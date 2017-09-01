3 Charged After Cocaine Bust In Asheboro

Stock Photo (Photo: WFMY)

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Police have seized drugs and money after a six-month undercover operation that ended with a drug bust in Asheboro.

The operation included the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Asheboro Police Department, Albermarle Police Department and the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Police arrested three men who they said were involved with the cocaine bust. Investigators first seized about 268 grams of suspected cocaine and $4,227 in cash, during a buy bust. They also searched a house on Forest Hills Drive in Asheboro.

Investigators then searched another house on Staley’s Farm Road where they seized 228 grams of suspected cocaine, $81,303 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and two guns.

The following have been charged:

Fermin Hernandez Rios

Charges:

Trafficking in Cocaine (3 Cts)

Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine (2 Cts)

Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance

Possession of Firearm by Felon (2 Cts)

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Bond:

$2,500,000.00 Secured

Roberto Valenzuela Chacaj

Charges:

Trafficking in Cocaine (4 Cts)

Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Bond:

$2,500,000.00 Secured

Jorge Luis Pascual

Charges:

Trafficking in Cocaine (4 Cts)

Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance

Bond:

$2,500,000.00 Secured

