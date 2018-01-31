WFMY
3 Charged With Murder in Triad Woman's Drug Overdose Death

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:27 PM. EST January 31, 2018

LEXINGTON, N.C.-- The Davidson County Sheriff's Office has charged three people in connection to a woman's death in June 2017. 

Sheriff Grice says deputies started the investigation after they responded to a call, on Maple Lane, about an overdose death. When they arrived to the scene, officers found 39-year-old Hilda Meadows.

The investigation revealed that Timothy Hamrick injected opioids into Meadows. Jessica Goins and William Corder are accused of proving drugs to Meadows and Hamrick. 

All three have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

Deputies are still looking for Timothy Hamrick. 

If you know his whereabouts call: 336-242-2105.

 

