3 Injured After Shooting In Lexington: Police

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Lexington Police say two people were shot and another person was injured after a shooting broke out at a shopping plaza.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Norlex Shopping Plaza on Winston Road around 6:30 p.m.

Two people were shot and one person was injured by shrapnel, according to police.

Police say one person has serious injuries and was taken to Baptist Hospital.

Investigator say this is NOT a random shooting - both parties knew each other.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

