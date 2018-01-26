Teens Charged With Intentionally Exposing Classmate to Pineapple Despite Allergy

BUTLER, Ohio (CBS/KDKA) – A felony, over food? Three teenage Ohio girls are facing felony criminal charges after an incident involving pineapple. Butler Township Police said during lunch time, the girls purposely exposed their classmate to pineapple, a fruit to which she is severely allergic.

Butler Intermediate High School does not serve pineapple in the cafeteria because of that student’s allergy, according to police.

Police said one student charged brought a container of pineapple in her packed lunch. Police said the teen, who is the most culpable among the three, asked for the pineapple, rubbed it on her hand and deliberately high-fived the girl with the allergy.

Police are deeming alleged lunchroom incident on Dec. 15, 2017, an aggravated assault.

“My understanding is she could go into anaphylactic shock and, if not properly and quickly treated, could die,” Lt. Matthew Pearson of the Butler Township Police Department.

According to officials, the allergic teen is 14 years old. The teen accused of purposely high-fiving her after rubbing pineapple on her hand is 14. The girls accused of conspiring with her are 14 and 13.

“The main defendant put some on her hand. They conjured up a game, a plan to expose her through high-fiving her,” said Lt. Pearson.

The teen with the severe allergy was taken for treatment immediately and is OK, according to police.

MORE: Read/watch the full story at CBS Pittsburgh

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.