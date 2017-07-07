$3K Reward For Information About Danville Murder

Close-Up Of Siren Light On Police Car (Photo: Aydin Aksakal / EyeEm, AksPhotography.de)

DANVILLE, NC - Danville Police are now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the death of Fenqwon Tayshon Payne.

On May 31, EMS and police responded to the 700 block of Bradley Rd. and found Payne dead.

RELATED: Man Shot, Killed In Danville: Police

Police said he died from gunshot wounds, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508 or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

Copyright 2017 WFMY