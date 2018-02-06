$3M Stolen From High Point Regional Hospital; Former Employee Pleads Guilty

Definition of the words embezzlement from a law text book highlighted with a blue highlighter. (Photo: mattvanderlinde, mattvanderlinde)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A former High Point Regional Hospital employee pleaded guilty to stealing over $3 million from the hospital, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kimberly Russell Hobson, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court in Winston-Salem to felony charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

According to the DOJ, Hobson worked at High Point Regional for more than 20 years in the accounting and finance department. Her employment ended in August 2017.

Hobson faces a maximum penalty of 32 years in prison. The plea agreement requires Hobson to make restitution to the hospital. Her sentencing hearing will happen in May.

