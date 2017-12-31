4 Arrested in High Point Murder: Police

Top left to right: J. Blue and D. Pate; Bottom left to right: T. Jackson and J. London (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police say four men were arrested in connection with a High Point murder Saturday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., High Point 911 got a call from a man saying someone shot his brother and that the shooter was inside one of the houses in the 500 block of Amos Street.

Police found a man in the road beside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was identified as Charles A. Anderson and officers tried to save his life, but he later died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical.

Police got a search warrant for a home on Amos Street and arrested four suspects. Javon T. Blue, Dante A. Pate, Tywuan D. Jackson, and Johnny D. London were all charged with the murder of Anderson.

Investigators determined Anderson was shot as he stood on the porch of the home.

Copyright 2017 WFMY