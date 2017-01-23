4 Sought After Boone Hit With Rash Of Graffiti

4 wanted after vandals strike businesses in Boone, NC. Pics. Boone Police (Photo: Custom)

BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two women wanted for questioning were cleared by police Monday after several businesses in Boone were hit with graffiti over the weekend.

Boone Police Chief Dana Crawford said in a news release Saturday night that the graffiti was found in several locations.

Graffiti was also spray-painted on a parked police car. The vandalism included anti-President Trump and anti-police messages as well as the words “Black Lives Matter.”

Vandals also hit an Earth Fare grocery store, where “Neoliberalism!!” was spray-painted in large letters. A store front window was also spray-painted with “Ruled by White Supremacy.”

Crawford decried the vandalism and said the damage to private and public property affects locals more than anyone else.

The Watauga Democrat posted several photos of graffiti or spots where it had been cleaned including the sign for the Daniel Boone Inn restaurant.

Sunday night, Boone police released photos of two people they were seeking in connection with the vandalism. Boone police said Monday they questioned the women who were buying paint at Walmart and the pair are no longer suspects.

Authorities now say that four people caught on camera walking down King Street in Boone are wanted for questioning.

Damage from the vandalism is estimated at $5,000, police said.

