4 Stabbed Outside Homeless Shelter In High Point, 1 Arrested

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Four people were stabbed outside of a homeless shelter in High Point.
Stephen Key, Open Door Ministries Executive Director, said the stabbings happened after dinner Monday night in the parking lot of Open Door Ministries. A man stabbed another man in an argument. The man who was stabbed then attacked the man who initially stabbed him. Two others including a volunteer and a manager were also stabbed while trying to stop the fight.
Key said one person was arrested.
