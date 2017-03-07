4 Teenagers Arrested For Davidson Co. Break-Ins, High Speed Chase

Vehicle Chase - Stolen Property Recovered

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies arrested four teenagers suspected of being involved in several breaking and entering cases in both Davidson and Guilford Counties.

The arrests started with a chase in the Ledford area of Davidson County. A caller reported a suspicious vehicle near Bonnie Regan Road. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver took off and the vehicle chase started. Deputies chased the vehicle from Davidson County to Winston-Salem.

The chase ended at 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Winston-Salem. That's when the four teenagers jumped out of the car and ran. With the help of Forsyth County Deputies and Winston-Salem Police, the suspects were immediately taken into custody without incident.

Police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile and three other 16-year-old males. All four suspects are back in Davidson County and face several charges including breaking and entering and felony speed to elude arrest.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, all four suspects were involved in a breaking and entering on Bonnie Regan Rd. These four teenagers are also suspects in several B&E's in Thomasville and Guilford County. Deputies recovered TV's, computers, games and guns from the vehicle.

The teenagers are in the Davidson County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. More charges could follow. Stay with wfmynews2.com as this story develops.

