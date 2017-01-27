4 Women Charged In Boone Vandalism Case

BOONE, N.C. – Boone police have arrested four women charged with vandalizing buildings, signs, and a police car.
Investigators said just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, the four tagged the buildings and a police car on King Street with graffiti causing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.
Read: 4 Sought After Boone Hit With Rash Of Graffiti
Police issued surveillance pictures and after tips arrested and charged the following:
- Taryn Bledsoe, 22
- Julia Grainger, 22
- Elizabeth Prier, 22
- Hannah Seay, 21
All are charged with 7 counts of Misdemeanor Graffiti Vandalism and 1 count of Misdemeanor Damage to Personal Property.
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs