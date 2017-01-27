WFMY
Close

4 Women Charged In Boone Vandalism Case

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:58 PM. EST January 27, 2017

BOONE, N.C. – Boone police have arrested four women charged with vandalizing buildings, signs, and a police car.

Investigators said just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, the four tagged the buildings and a police car on King Street with graffiti causing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.

 

Read4 Sought After Boone Hit With Rash Of Graffiti

Police issued surveillance pictures and after tips arrested and charged the following:

  • Taryn Bledsoe, 22
  • Julia Grainger, 22
  • Elizabeth Prier, 22
  • Hannah Seay, 21

All are charged with 7 counts of Misdemeanor Graffiti Vandalism and 1 count of Misdemeanor Damage to Personal Property.

 

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories