4 Women Charged In Boone Vandalism Case

BOONE, N.C. – Boone police have arrested four women charged with vandalizing buildings, signs, and a police car.

Investigators said just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, the four tagged the buildings and a police car on King Street with graffiti causing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.

Police issued surveillance pictures and after tips arrested and charged the following:

Taryn Bledsoe, 22

Julia Grainger, 22

Elizabeth Prier, 22

Hannah Seay, 21

All are charged with 7 counts of Misdemeanor Graffiti Vandalism and 1 count of Misdemeanor Damage to Personal Property.

