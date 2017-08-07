4-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head During Road Rage Incident After Mother Honked Horn

CLEVELAND -- A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition early Monday after police say he was shot in the head.

Cleveland police say the boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital for surgery to remove bullet fragments. Preliminary information indicates that bullet fragments did not penetrate the brain.

Police say the boy was in a vehicle with his mother in the area of West 28th Street and Division Avenue when the incident happened around midnight.

According to a police report, the mother says she honked her horn to pass a blocking vehicle after waiting approximately five to eight minutes. That vehicle, described as a white four-door Pontiac with tinted windows, then followed her onto the freeway and drove up alongside her vehicle.

Somebody inside that vehicle fired eight shots in her direction, according to the police report.

Police are searching for the two men who were inside the Pontiac.

Anybody with information is asked to call investigators at 216-621-1234.

