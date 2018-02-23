4-Year-Old Girl Pretends To Sleep During Murder-Suicide: Police

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The Major Case Squad was activated after three people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County Friday morning.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Hoyt Drive early Friday morning. A 4-year-old girl inside the home was pretending to be asleep after she heard the first shot before midnight.

15-year-old Kevin Robinson, 31-year-old Katrina Banks, and 31-year-old Dornubari Dugbor were found dead inside the home.

Dugbor had been identified as the shooter.

A neighbor, who did not know the family, but saw them many times described them as quiet and normal, which is why she is can’t believe what happened.

"Just shocked, just shocked,” Micaela Redmond said.

She had never seen the amount of police cars on her street as she did around midnight Friday. She lived in the neighborhood for more than seven years.

Police said a 911 caller told dispatch to send police to the home. The caller said when they came, they were going to find three dead bodies.

That caller turned out be Dugbor.

Police said he killed Banks first. Her son, Robinson, heard the gun shots and then Dugbor shot and killed him. The 4-year-old shocked and scared came out to see what was going on. But, her dad told her to go back in her room.

"I am very, very, very concerned about the 4-year-old girl,” said Chief Jeremy Ihler of the Bellefontaine Police Department. "The great concern I have for the 4-year-old girl [is] this is something she is going to have to live with for a very long time, if not forever."

Police said they weren't called to this home before. There were no reports of domestic violence. Police also said Dugbor had no history of mental illness.

Still, police believe mental health may have played a factor.

"There may be some underserved social services, underserved support from individuals that could have prevented this from happening," Chief Ihler said.

The 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation. She is expected to be released to family members after.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 KSDK-TV