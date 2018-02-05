Over 400 Men Respond to Ads For Sexual Services Planted By Police in Colorado

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - More than 400 men responded to ads for sexual services planted by Fort Collins police officers as part of a recent sting.

Fort Collins Police Services discussed the one-day operation that happened in January in a news release that was distributed Monday morning.

Police say 444 potential clients responded to the ads placed as part of the sting in the escort sections of common buy/sell/trade websites. Twenty one of them scheduled appointments to pay for sexual services – and some of the men had agreed to pay $2,745.

When the suspects arrived at the agreed-upon hotels, police say they met law enforcement officers instead of sex workers.

In the news release, Fort Collins Police say they want to make the Choice City a “difficult market for soliciting or selling sexual services,” and that prostitution is often also connected with human trafficking, illegal drug usage and sales, and violent crime.

One thing police say they’re doing to help eradicate the issue is put men charged with soliciting sexual services in an educational program that challenges the myth prostitution is a “victimless crime.”

