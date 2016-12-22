50 Cars Vandalized In High Point, Police Asking For Security Videos

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police are investigating after 50 vehicles were vandalized.

Police said the someone used a BB gun or something similar to shoot out windows of cars. It happened late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

Police said the vandals struck vehicles in the area of the 2700 block of South Main Street all the way to the 3000 block of North Main Street. They also targeted other areas in the city.

Investigators are asking businesses to review their security systems and look at footage between the hours of 11:30 pm on 12/21 until 6:00 am on 12/22 to look for potential suspects.

Police are currently investigating a possible suspect vehicle involving a pickup truck dark in color with a small extended cab.

If you have any information call the High Point Police Department at 336- 883-3224 or Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.

