500 Doses of Hydrocodone Found on Trinity Man: Sheriff

Brian Keith Ewing (Photo: Allman, Megan, Custom)

TRINITY, N.C. -- A man accused of having hundreds of hydrocodone pills, possessing weapons of mass destruction, and following sheriff's deputies, is in jail.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested Brian Keith Ewing of Trinity on December 29. Deputies made contact with him in the Dollar General Parking Lot on NC Hwy 62 where they found 500 doses of hydrocodone amounting to 207 grams of opium. They also found 91 doses of zolpidem on Mr. Ewing.

Ewing has been arrest two other times in the past month. Deputies say on December 16, a SWAT team responded to Ewing's home on Rampey Street in reference to a welfare check. Mr. Ewing was armed with a handgun and had barricaded himself in the home. The sheriff's office says a stand-off ensued as they conducted negotiations for several hours. Ewing was eventually taken into custody and deputies searched the home. Deputies say they found illegal drugs and numerous firearms which warranted charges of possession of meth and possession of weapons of mass destruction. Mr. Ewing posted a bond of $75,000.

On December 27, a SWAT team once again was called to Mr. Ewing's home for a welfare check. Deputies found more weapons of mass destruction. Mr. Ewing was arrested again and posted a $75,000 bond.

Following those arrests, Randolph County deputies reported two separate occasions of Mr. Ewing following officers for an unknown reason in the Trinity area while they were on their daily patrol routes. The sheriff's office says this raised concerns for the safety of the officers, and a patrol team made contact with Ewing in a Dollar General parking lot where they found hundreds of pills on him.

Mr. Ewing was booked under a $250,000 secured bond restricted with house arrest.

The sheriff's office says from December 16 to Mr. Ewing's arrest on December 29, deputies have answered seven "911" calls for service at his home.

List of Mr. Ewing's charges:

Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer

Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule VI

(2Counts) Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Assault by Show of Violence

(2Counts) Felony Possession of Weapons of Mass Destruction

Misdemeanor Possess or Sell Non Tax Paid Liquor

Felony Maintain Place Controlled Substance

(2Counts) Felony Possession with Intent Manufacture Sell Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin

Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Possession with Intent Manufacture Sell Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Simple Possession

Copyright 2017 WFMY