55-Year-Old Found Shot, Dead In Greensboro Home

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Police are investigating a homicide inside a Greensboro home Friday afternoon.

Police went to the 900 block of Omaha St where they found a 55-year-old unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency officials were not able to save him, and he died at the scene.

Detectives are not releasing any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

