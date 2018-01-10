$5K Reward Offered In Missing Asheboro Man's Case

Jimmy Lee Isom missing. Pic. Courtesy: Randolph County Sheriff's Office

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information related to the disappearance of an Asheboro man.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it needs your help in finding Jimmy Lee Isom. Investigators said on August 29, 2017, Isom disappeared from his house on Cable Creek Road in Asheboro.

The Sheriff’s Office said the circumstances around his disappearance are suspicious.

Jimmy Lee Isom is described as, 36 years old, approximately 5’10”, 190 lbs., hazel eyes, brown hair and has a cross tattoo on his wrist.

If you have any information call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699 or Randolph County Crimestoppers at 336-672-7463.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV