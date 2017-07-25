6 Charged After Cocaine Bust In Winston-Salem

Stock Photo (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police have arrested six people in connection with a drug bust.

Police said those arrested tried to purchase multiple kilograms of cocaine from a supplier in Mexico. All those arrested have been charged with Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine. Other charges are pending at this time.

The drug bust was part of a joint operation between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (ICE) and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) along with the Winston-Salem Police Department.



