60 Shell Casings Found After High Point Police Respond to Shots Fired Call

HIGH POINT, N.C.-- Police in High Point collected a lot of shell casing after responding to a call about shots fire Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to a house in the 2400 block of Williams Avenue where they found 26-year-old Demetric Brooks with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Brooks was taken to Cone Hospital for treatment.

A second person who had been shot was already on the way to the hospital in a private vehicle, police say. 31-year-old Christina Hudson was taken to High Point Regional and later transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

During their continued investigation into the shooting, High Point police said officers reportedly collected 60 shell casings from the roadway and yard where the shooting happened.

Investigators haven't released any other details about the shooting, the victims or possible suspects.

