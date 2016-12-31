WFMY
71-Year-Old Fights Back After Robber Forces Way Into Home

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:05 AM. EST December 31, 2016

DANVILLE, VA - A Danville man fought back after a robber forced his way into his home, according to police. 

The 71-year-old was at his house on the 300 block of Wooding Ave when he heard a knock on the door. After he opened the door, a robber forced his way into the house, armed with a handgun, and demanded money. 

The homeowner and robber then got into a gun fight, and the 71-year-old was shot in the arm. 

The suspect ran away, according to police, but an investigation is still ongoing. 

The homeowner was treated and released from a local hospital. 

 

