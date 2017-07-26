74-Year-Old Calls Police On Self After Murdering Danville Man

Photo: Danville Police

DANVILLE, NC - A 74-year-old man called 911 and told dispatchers he shot another man in Danville Wednesday, according to police.

Danville Police said they got a call around 11:30 a.m. reporting a man had shot someone on the 500 block of Cabell Street.

When officers got to the scene they found 61-year-old Jerry Wilson shot. Wilson was taken to Danville Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Herbert Snipes was arrested on the scene by Danville police and charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm to Commit Murder.

Police have not released Snipes motive for shooting Wilson. They say the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2017 WFMY