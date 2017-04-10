WFMY
74-Year-Old Found Dead Inside Winston-Salem Home: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:11 PM. EDT April 10, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 74-year-old man. 

Police were called to the man's home on Timberline Drive on Monday afternoon after concerned family members asked for a welfare check. 

Police found the man dead inside his home. Detectives are investigating this as a homicide, but say there were no signs of a forced entry. 

The man's body is being sent to the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death. 

 

