75-Year-Old Found Dead Inside Winston-Salem Home: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 75-year-old man.

Police were called to the man's home on Timberline Drive on Monday afternoon after concerned family members asked for a welfare check.

Police found the man dead inside his home. Detectives are investigating this as a homicide, but say there were no signs of a forced entry.

The man's body is being sent to the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WFMY