79-Year-Old Man Shoots, Kills Suspect That Broke Into His Home

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 79-year-old man shot and killed one of two suspects that broke into his home Wednesday morning.

John Croft was asleep around 1 a.m. when a noise from his basement woke him up. Two suspects broke in through the basement window and went up the stairs to Croft’s bedroom according to officials.

After hearing a suspect yell 'don't move,' Croft reached for his gun and fired.

“It was just “Pow, Pow, Pow. I have a .38—I got off five shots. I think he must have got off at least one–it hit me, as I was running after him. I fell twice,” said Croft.

Investigators said one of the suspects was pronounced dead on the scene. Croft was also shot.

“See the bandage right here [pointing to his ankle], the bullet just came in and went right out, I never felt it. I didn’t know I was shot until the deputy insisted I go to the hospital,” said Croft.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Randy Christian said Croft’s fatal shooting of the suspect was ruled justifiable.

“You have the right to protect your life and that’s what he did. It’s what we advocate–this certainly could have ended up going the other way,and we could be talking about a homeowner–an innocent homeowner–that was killed,” said Christian.

Two suspects remain on the loose: the one that escaped from the house and returned fire at Croft, and the driver of the getaway car. Friday, March 31, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased suspect as 22-year-old Nicholas Attwan McDonald of Birmingham.

