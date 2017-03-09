80+ Pounds Of Marijuana From California Found In Kernersville: Police

Courtesy: Kernersville Police Department

KERNERSVILLE, NC – Four people were arrested after an investigation found over 80 pounds of marijuana in Kernersville, according to police.

The Kernersville Police Department Narcotics Unit, as well as other state agencies, arrested Bradley Cline, Roderick Benjamin, Quentin Snead, and Daniel Brooks Jr. for trafficking marijuana from California to North Carolina, according to police.

Police said they found 84 pounds of marijuana as well as a large sum of US currency.

Money found during investigation Courtesy: Kernersville Police Department

Cline is from California, and the other three arrested are from Charlotte and Kenly, NC. All four face charges of Trafficking in Marijuana as well as other charges.

All four were put in the Forsyth County Detention Center under secured bonds.

