92-Year-Old WWII Veteran Attacked Defending US Flag

KAUFMAN, Texas (AP) — A 92-year-old Marine veteran has been injured while trying to defend the U.S. flag outside his Kaufman home.
Howard Banks fought in World War II and was left legally blind by a flare on Iwo Jima. After hearing noises outside his Dallas-area home earlier this month, Banks says he went outside and found someone trying to pull his flag down from its pole.
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.
The would-be thief knocked him down before running off, and neighbors rushed to help. Banks was left with bumps, bruises and a twisted knee. Police are investigating.
Meanwhile, fellow Marine veterans from Honor Flight Austin visited Banks at his home Sunday and offered him a free trip to Washington, D.C. to express their appreciation for his service.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs