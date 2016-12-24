After 3 Years, Deputies Still Searching For Homicide Suspect

Darrell Irving (Photo: Custom)

RUFFIN, NC -- Three years ago a Rockingham County man died, and deputies are still trying to find out who killed him.

Darrel Irving was shot to death on December 23, 2013 on the 100 block of Wendy Lane in Ruffin. He was found in the front yard dead.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's office, this i​s still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this Homicide is asked to call Lt. Grey Smith at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3238 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

