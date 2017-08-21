Air Conditioner Stolen From Church: Rockingham Co. Sheriff

(Photo: Mark Horton / EyeEm, Custom)

STONEVILLE, N.C. -- Who steals from a church?

Well, someone did, and Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is trying to find out who.

The sheriff's office says an Armstrong brand air conditioning unit was stolen from Bethlehem Baptist Church on Settle Bridge Road in Stoneville.

Investigators believe the thief took the unit sometime between Sunday, August 13 and Friday, August 18.

The AC is valued at $8,000.

Sheriff Sam Page is asking anyone who believes they saw something suspicious while traveling past a church to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

