Alamance County Woman Arrested For Shooting Into Ex's Home

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. - Officers with the Special Victims Unit in Alamance County responded to a home on Longdale Drive in Graham for a break-in and shooting call early Saturday morning.
Alamance County deputies identified the suspect as Kristina Holmes, 28, who was an ex-girlfriend of one of the occupants of the home.
According to officials, Holmes broke a window and damaged the front door before coming in through the garage's side door to the house. Her ex-boyfriend braced the door, and deputies say a shot was fired into the home, hitting several walls. No injuries were reported to the four people inside.
The Sheriff's Office later arrested Holmes for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and 1st degree burglary. Her bond was set at $75,000. She was additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon, which resulted in a domestic violence 48 hour hold with no bond.
Deputies confirm Holmes is still behind bars at the Alamance County Detention Center.
