Alamance Deputies Searching For Armed & Dangerous Robbery Suspect

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. - Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Circus Foods in Swepsonville Sunday night.

Around 6:30 p.m. on April 23, officials say the suspect indicated to the store clerk at 1101 E. Main Street that he had a concealed gun in his jacket, then forced the clerk to open the safe. The suspect then stole an undetermined amount of money, and fled the scene.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office put out this description - as described by the store clerk:

Black male

Clerk stated suspect appeared to be 30 – 40 years of age

Approximately 5’10”, 200 pounds

Had a “deep voice” with no specific accent

Wore a black-colored biker-style half-mask that concealed his nose and lower portion of his face

Had a blue & black plaid long-sleeved shirt with white in it

Suspect wore a grey-colored hoodie under the plaid shirt with the hood pulled up and strings tightened around the suspect’s face

Deputies say during the course of the robbery, the clerk was assaulted by the suspect. Between the assault, and the potential of a firearm, anyone who comes in contact with him should understand he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WFMY