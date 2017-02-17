"Allison's Law" Aims To Protect Domestic Violence Victims

(Photo: Overton, Rodney N., Custom)

RALEIGH, NC - A North Carolina woman is working with state lawmakers, pushing for House Bill 46, known as "Allison's Law."

Deborah Holt's daughter, Allison, was killed in a domestic violence situation 7 years ago. She was killed by her estranged husband just two days after she filed a restraining order against him.

"Allison's Law" would establish a pilot program in Forsyth County that allows judges to order some domestic violence defendants to wear GPS tracking devices.

Randolph County already has a program in place. Under that program, if a defendant is found outside of an approved zone, they're arrested.

To offset the cost of the program, defendants are required to pay $7 a day.

If the law passes, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety would work out the specifics for implementing the statewide law.

