Amazing Video: Deputy Dives Into Trunk to Avoid High Speed Chase Suspect

(Photo: Rusbashan, Amber)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Video captured a high speed car chase Friday night between one vehicle and Spokane County Sheriff's Department patrol on Interstate 90 near the Spokane Valley Mall.

In the video, a deputy can be seen lying down spike strips on the freeway. A small white pick-up truck swerved to avoid the spikes and almost hit the deputy. Watching further, the deputy can be seen diving in to the trunk of his cruiser to avoid being struck by the white pick-up.

Police presence at Wellesley and Appleway @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/cVzZkYlOlU — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) August 5, 2017

Officials said the car chase initially started on Sprague Avenue and Argonne Road when police were trying to arrest the suspect for felony firearm charges. The chase eventually ended on Wellesley and East Appleway Avenue near the Idaho stateline. Spokane Valley Police, Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office were all involved. Police said they had to use a K-9 to apprehend the suspect after he ran away from his car.

#K9 Gunnar make' n the capture! No one hurt, dangerous suspect off our streets & going to jail! Nice job Deputies & Officers #LivePD pic.twitter.com/ms0cS3M7vB — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) August 5, 2017

The suspect did need medical attention and was transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities said the suspect had a passenger in the vehicle who was still on scene. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

