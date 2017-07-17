Good Samaritan Finds Missing California Baby

Amber Alert issued for missing one-year old from Soledad. (Photo: Courtesy: CHP)

SOLEDAD, Calif. (AP) — A good Samaritan pulled a car seat from the back of a car Monday after spotting a missing baby with a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said.

Police said 8-month-old Emiliano Salinas was abducted from the Monterey County city of Soledad before 5 a.m. Monday. Police initially said the baby was a year old.

The boy was located unharmed several hours later in San Jose and reunited with his parents.

Soledad police tell the Mercury News in San Jose that the baby was abducted when 43-year-old Raymond Randy Gutierrez stole a running Honda Accord with the baby inside from a man's driveway. Gutierrez is in custody.

Construction worker Colin Blevin is credited with pulling the child from the car. Police say Blevin acted because he felt Gutierrez was in no condition to care for a baby. Blevin told the newspaper that an addled Gutierrez paced and muttered to himself outside the stolen car.

The California Highway Patrol cancelled an Amber Alert about 90 minutes after issuing it Monday morning.

