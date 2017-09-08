Amber Alert Canceled For Teen Who Was Found Safe

Update: An Amber Alert has been canceled for 16-year-old, Dontay Barnes who has been found safe, according to the Wilson Police Department.

WILSON, N.C. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old, Dontay Barnes who’s in need of emergency medical care.

The Wilson Police Department said Barnes could be in the Thomasville area. Police believe he could be with his sisters, Ciera Barnes and Shiree Murchinson.

Barnes is a black male. He’s 5’2’’ tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have not released a picture of the teenager at this time.

If you have any information call 911 or the Wilson Police Department immediately at (252) 399-2323.

