Amber Alert: VA Children Abducted By Mother Who Threatened To Kill Them

(Photo: Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for two children that have allegedly been abducted by their mother, who has made threats to kill them both.

The Special Victims Unit are asking for the public's help locating 5-year-old Dominique Jarvis and 1 1/2 year old Messiah Jarvis.

The two children were last seen in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent by their father early Friday morning.

The father has custody of the two children, he received a message from their mother that caused him to worry and contact police. Their initial investigation led them to believe that the children will remain in immediate danger if they are with their mother Asia Jarvis.

Asia is a 24-year-old black woman. She is 5'8" and weighs roughly 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue night robe, green tights, and an oversized shirt.

Asia currently has two warrants on file for felony abduction.

Dominique Jarvis is a 5-years-old black boy. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt and pajama pants.

Messiah is a 1 1/2 year-old black boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing yellow and black pants and a white t-shirt.

Law enforcement believed at one point that Asia and her children were traveling in a black Jeep, that has since been proven as false.

If you have seen these children, or their mother, or know where they may be contact Portsmouth Police at (757) 393-5300.

Have you seen 5y/o Dominique Jarvis & 1y/o Messiah Jarvis? They were abducted by their mom, 24y/o Asia Jarvis today. Call 393-5300 w/ info pic.twitter.com/Gsy49RxFWr — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) April 14, 2017

© 2017 WVEC-TV