Another Elderly Couple Robbed, Assaulted In Triad Home:Sheriff

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - The Guilford County Sheriff's office is trying to find the person who broke into an elderly couple's home, assaulted the couple and stole money.

It happened on Randleman Road Saturday night around 7. The suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when he forced his way into the residence.



The suspect, who was described as a black male who was over 6 foot tall with short hair, fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Detectives are looking at if this break-in has any connection to a wanted suspect out of Randolph County. Deputies there are looking for Jeremy Lamar Hayes. They say he attacked a couple, both in their 80's, at a home on Ingram Drive in Asheboro Wednesday. Emergency crews treated both couples for various injuries.

