'Armed And Dangerous' Man Caught in Chapel Hill

Angel Soto

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a Tuesday morning shooting in Moncure was captured around 2 a.m. Wednesday in Chapel Hill, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Angel Soto is the suspect in a shooting that occurred during an incident on Charlie Brooks Road Tuesday around 11:15 a.m.

The shooting victim, identified as Jacob Hinson, 21, was transported to the hospital for treatment. A member of the sheriff’s office said the victim was talking when he was being transported. He is in stable condition at this time.

Chatham County investigators and FBI Task Force officers were able to locate Soto and a woman named Kassidy Lowe at the PineGate apartment complex. Soto was taken into custody without incident and brought to Chatham County for questioning. Lowe was uninjured. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Lowe is believed to have been a witness and was with Soto when he fled the scene. She is not considered a suspect and is only being questioned by investigators at this time.

Soto’s arrest follows a long manhunt that began Tuesday just after 11 a.m. following the shooting on Charlie Brooks Road.

He has been charged with one count of felony attempted murder, one county of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and one count of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He has been given a $475,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on Feb. 20, a sheriff’s office official said.

