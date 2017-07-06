Armed Man Comes Out, Standoff Ends Peacefully: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Police in Greensboro say a standoff that started around 3:06pm Thursday has ended peacefully.

The standoff caused officers to reroute traffic in the 3000 block of East Wendover and evacuate some houses.

At one point during the standoff the suspect's wife was inside the house with him, but he eventually allowed her to leave. No other family members were inside the house.

Investigators say the man will be taken to a hospital to get a mental evaluation.

