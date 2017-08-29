Armed Robbery Suspects Caught During Traffic Stop Near Randleman Lake

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Asheboro Police say two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery were caught during a traffic stop near Randleman Lake on Tuesday.

Police say Amber Duncan and Brandon Johnson were taken into custody.

Police say the robbery happened at Clover's Business Center on North Fayetteville Street around 10 a.m.

According to the police report, a masked person walked into the business with a handgun and demanded money.

Police say the suspects' vehicle was spotted on US 220 Bypass North and officers stopped the vehicle near Randleman Lake.

Police say the man ran into the woods, while the driver stayed in the vehicle.

Officers later found the man with the help of a K-9.

Charges are pending for both suspects.

