Arrest Made In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Randolph County.
Israel Bernal Velazquez, 20, from Asheboro is charged with Felony Hit-and-Run.
Investigators said on March 5, Diana Lynn Rego-Lockamy, 35, of Asheboro was hit and killed on NC 49 near US 421.
The Highway Patrol said at the time the suspect vehicle was a 2006-2011 Honda Civic, metallic silver or gray in color. With damage to the front right.
The Highway Patrol later received a tip after placing the vehicle description on an electric message board. Investigators performed forensic tests of the vehicle.
Velazquez is in the Randolph County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
