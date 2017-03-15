Arrest Made In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Randolph County

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Randolph Co. (Photo: WFMY)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Randolph County.

Israel Bernal Velazquez, 20, from Asheboro is charged with Felony Hit-and-Run.

Read: Woman Killed in Hit and Run Near Liberty

Investigators said on March 5, Diana Lynn Rego-Lockamy, 35, of Asheboro was hit and killed on NC 49 near US 421.

The Highway Patrol said at the time the suspect vehicle was a 2006-2011 Honda Civic, metallic silver or gray in color. With damage to the front right.

The Highway Patrol later received a tip after placing the vehicle description on an electric message board. Investigators performed forensic tests of the vehicle.

Velazquez is in the Randolph County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY