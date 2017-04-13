Arrest Made In Murder Of Winston-Salem Man Found Dismembered: Police

Adrion Demare Whorley Pic. Winston-Salem Police Department (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – A man has been charged with the murder of a 75-year-old, man whose body was discovered dismembered inside his home in Winston-Salem.

Police arrested Adrion Demare Whorley, of Rockingham who’s charged with General Murder and Concealment of Death.

On Monday, police discovered John Douglas Agnew’s body inside his home on Timberline Drive in Winston-Salem.

Whorley was arrested with the help of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockingham Police Departments.

Whorley is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

